Selection Panel to meet on January 24 to decide on new CBI director

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Prime Minister-led selection panel will meet on January 24 to decide on new CBI director, said news agency ANI. The position is vacant after Alok Verma was removed over corruption allegations and a petition challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim director.

After mutual consultations, the government has finalised January 24 as the date for the meeting to select the new CBI director, a post which is lying vacant since the government removed Alok Verma and appointed him as Director General Fire Service, a post that Verma refused to take.

The leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had also written to the prime minister demanding early holding of the meeting of the high powered committee to appoint a regular CBI Director.

Earlier, there was a petition filed by NGO Common Cause seeking direction to quash the January 10 order by the Centre appointing Rao as the interim/acting Director of the CBI.

(With PTI inputs)