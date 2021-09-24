YouTube
    Washington [US], Sep 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the US President at the White House and thanked him for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation. The Indian PM said that his US counterpart was taking initiatives to implement his vision for India-US relations.

    Seeds sown for even stronger friendship between US-India: Modi to Biden

    The delegation-level talks between PM Modi and US President Biden began here at the White House on Friday. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as US President in January this year.

    "I thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me and my delegation. Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions, and at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations," Modi said during his meeting with Biden.

    The Indian Prime Minister said that the bilateral meet holds importance as the two leaders are meeting at the start of the third decade of the century. Modi said that the US President's leadership plays a key role in shaping this decade.

    The 71-year-old Prime Minister claimed that the seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between the US and India and stated that trade will be an important factor in the ties between the two countries.

    "Trade holds importance on its own between India & the US. In this decade, we can be complementary to each other. There are many things with the US, that are needed by India and many things with India that can be useful for the US. Trade will be a major sector in this decade," Modi added.

    The Indian PM revealed about Biden speaking about the values thought by Mahatma Gandhi. Modi said, "President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhiji's Jayanti. Mahatma Gandhi always used to talk about trusteeship of the planet, a concept which is important for our planet in times to come,"

    He hailed the US President on his efforts on Covid-19, mitigating climate change and the Quad.

    X