Security nightmare as Khalistanis-Lashkar join hands to disrupt elections

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 20: The situation in the poll bound states and the National Capital has become a nightmare for the security agencies. The recent incident in which an IED was destroyed at the Ghazipur market in Delhi only goes on to show how volatile the situation is.

Prior to this a blast was reported in the Ludhiana Court, Punjab and this only added to the woes of the security agencies. While in the Delhi case, the NSG said that traces of RDX were found, the Intelligence agencies have said that this was part of a consignment that was smuggled in from Pakistan.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that they are not ruling out the fact that the RDX smuggled in from Pakistan and the ammonium nitrate procured locally could also have been sent in to the poll bound states. The security agencies particularly in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have been sounded off about this development.

Earlier the Intelligence agencies had warned of a terror strike in the wake of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations and the upcoming elections in five states scheduled to begin in February.

An ANI report while quoting officials said that RDX had been found in the Ludhiana blast as well as the Ghazipur market in Delhi. It appears to be part of a consignment from Pakistan. Information has also been shared with the UP ATS, the report also said.

Intelligence agencies suspect that a combination of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Khalistan terrorists could be behind these incidents. The ISI has been nurturing the Khalistanis for long now and all recent alert have pointed that these elements are trying to make a big comeback.

On the other hand, a group called as the Ghazwat-ul-Hind which claims to be associated with the Al-Qaeda and operates out of Kashmir claimed responsibility for the Delhi incident. However the agencies have ruled this out and said that it could be the handiwork of the Khalistanis and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 8:47 [IST]