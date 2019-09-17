Security increased at Railway Stations following Jaish-e-Mohammad threat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Railway police in Chhattisgarh has stepped up vigil after a letter purportedly sent by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) threatened bomb attacks at several train stations, including Durg in the state, an official said.

In the wake of the letter, an alert has been issued for all railway stations in the state, particularly major ones like Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg, Superintendent of Police (Rail) Milana Kurre here told PTI.

The letter, written in Hindi and received by the Railway police in Rohtak (Haryana) by ordinary mail on Saturday, has threatened of bomb attacks at several railway stations, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

600 sea specialists, 1000s of Jihadis will ensure blood everywhere in India warns JeM

The Durg railway station of Chhattisgarh has also been mentioned as a target in the letter, she said.

"Security has been beefed up at all major stations. Besides, extra vigil is being maintained jointly by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the SP said.

Patrolling has also been intensified in trains and instructions have been given to keep an eye on suspicious objects, Kurre said.

As Lashkar looks to cause trouble on land, why India should look for JeM on the seas

Moreover, mock drills will be conducted to test preparedness to deal with any eventuality, she said.

According to police, the letter states that the JeM would avenge the killings of its militants by blowing up railway stations in several parts of the country, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Haryana's Rohtak, Rewari and Hisar on October 8.