Security forces terror hideout, recover ammunition dump

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, Oct 16: Security forces have busted a hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Friday.

On a tip-off, a search operation was carried out in Rahwali Nari of Mahore tehsil in the district on Thursday, they said, adding a hideout where arms and ammunition was dumped was busted, PTI reported.

One AK-47 rifle, one magazine, cartridges of AK-47, an under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), hand grenades and a walkie-talkie were recovered, the officials said.

A case in this regard was registered at police station Mahore and investigation set in, they said.

It is the second recovery of arms and ammunition in two weeks after an IED was found in the Mahore area.

Reasi senior police officer Shailender Singh said timely action of security forces has thwarted attempts of anti-national elements to carry out attacks in the area.

Terrorists are hell-bent to disturb peace and communal harmony in the region south of Pir Panjal, he said.

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 9:30 [IST]