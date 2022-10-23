YouTube
    Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit; Traffic diverted today: Check routes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 23: Security has been beefed up at ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

    At around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will attend the 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu River, which will be followed by his launch of the grand Deepotsav celebrations.

    Security beefed up ahead of PM Modis Ayodhya visit; Traffic diverted today: Check routes

    He is likely to light up five diyas (earthen lamps) which will symbolise the 'Panchtatva' (water, space, fire, wind and earth).

    Deepotsav 2022: In PM Modi's presence, 18 lakh diyas to create new world record in Ayodhya | Top points

    Due to security concerns ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya, various route diversions have been created, applicable from 8 am today. Check new routes:

    • Heavy vehicles, DCM, and tractors won't be allowed to enter the state.
    • Owing to the route diversions, people travelling from Lucknow to Gorakhpur, or Basti will have to go via Barabanki to Jarwal road, Utraula, and Dumriyaganj to get to Gorakhpur.
    • Vehicles going towards Barabanki and Lucknow from Gonda/Balrampur via Ayodhya will have to stop in Mankapur and then go via Jarwal road, Ramnagar Chowk.
    • Vehicles going towards Ayodhya from Prayagraj/Sultanpur will have to go through Basti, and vehicles going towards Gorakhpur will have to go towards Kadipur, Shahganj, Azamgarh, and Dohrighat will have to go via Sultanpur only.
    • Vehicles travelling from Ambedkarnagar to Basti and Gorakhpur via Ayodhya will be diverted towards Tanda, Kalwari, and then to Basti.
    • Vehicles going to Ayodhya from Raebareli, Amethi via Basti will have to go towards Sultanpur, Katka, Mahrua, Ambedkarnagar, Tanda, Kalwari bridge from Amethi itself.
    • Vehicles going from Azamgarh to Lucknow via Ambedkarnagar will have to go from Ambedkarnagar via Mahrua, Katka, and Sultanpur to Lucknow.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
