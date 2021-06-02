Second escape bid: Prime accused in gangrape case shot at by cops in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sewage surveillance system launched for early detection of Covid-19 even among asymptomatic people

Bengaluru, June 02: One of the accused in the assault and gangrape of a Bangladeshi woman here, was shot at and injured as he tried to escape by allegedly attacking a police team that had gone to arrest him on Wednesday.

The incident comes days after two of his accomplices were shot at and injured by the city police during an escape attempt.

With this, 10 people have been arrested in connection with case so far, police said.

Following a tip-off, a police team went to nab the kingpin, Shahbaz, at Rampura here this morning.

On seeing the police party, the man attacked them using a knife and tried to flee, they said.

However, the police opened fire at him in self defence and caught the accused.

He was injured in the leg while a head constable also sustained injuries in the attack, they added.

The accused was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, the rape victim was trafficked from Bangladesh by a network of human traffickers active in her country, Assam, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka,three years ago.

Later, the 22-year-old woman was forced into prostitution by the gang.

Following a financial dispute, she was assaulted by six people, including a woman, and later four of them gangraped her and brutalised her days ago.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 14:28 [IST]