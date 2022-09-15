At SCO meet attended by NSA Doval, special attention on situation in Afghanistan

Cabinet approves agreement among SCO member states on Cooperation in field of youth work

SCO member states must fight together, eliminate terrorism in all its forms: Rajnath Singh

No word on Modi-Xi meet at SCO, but Kremlin confirms a bi-lateral with Putin

Trade, regional cooperation on focus as PM Modi leaves for SCO summit in Uzbekistan tonight

SCO Summit: Suspense over Modi-Jinping meet in Uzbekistan

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 15: As the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) begins today, all eyes would be on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While bilateral talks between PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin has been scheduled, there is still no confirmation about a possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

During a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra remained non-committal on the possibility of bilateral meetings with leaders of China and Pakistan with PM Modi.

Trade, regional cooperation on focus as PM Modi leaves for SCO summit in Uzbekistan tonight

To a barrage of questions on whether there will be a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kwatra did not give a direct reply.

"We will keep you apprised when the schedule of Modi's bilateral meetings unfolds," he said.

The Chinese foreign ministry said that it had no information to share on such a meeting at the SCO where India prepares to take over the presidency in 2023.

In his departure statement ahead of Uzbekistan visit, PM Modi also hinted at holding bilateral meetings with some of the 'other leaders' attending the Summit.

"I also look forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev in Samarkand. I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as its Guest of Honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other Leaders attending the Summit," PM Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan.

More countries interested in joining SCO: Secretary general

The meeting is significant as it comes days after India and China announced that their respective armies would be disengaging at the Gogra Hot Springs PP-15 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Know all about Narendra Modi

The other areas where the stand-off continues are at Demchok and the Depsang areas.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 17:03 [IST]