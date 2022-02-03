Schools, College Reopening 2022: Centre issues new guidelines, State/UTs can decide on consent of parents

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 03: Centre has issued modified guidelines on the reopening of educational institutions in different parts of the country.

In its new guidelines, Education Ministry has allowed states to decide if parental consent is needed by school students to attend physical classes after Covid -19 lockdown.

It said, State and UT governments may decide at their level whether their schools are required to take the consent of the parents of the students attending the physical classes.

The Ministry said, specific marking may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure physical distancing in the school premises.

The revised guidelines for reopening of educational institutions also emphasise on the identification of students who might be facing more difficulties while transitioning to offline lectures. For this, Centre has advised states and UTs to devise ways of additional intervention to help these students.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 10:50 [IST]