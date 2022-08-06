India
    School drop-out rates drops across all levels says Centre

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 06: School drop-out rate is continuously decreasing in the country at all levels of education, including primary, upper primary and secondary, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

    Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said this in reply to a written question on whether there was an increase in school drop-out numbers in view of the outbreak of COVID-19, news agency PTI reported.

    School drop-out rates drops across all levels says Centre

    "As per information furnished by the Department of School Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education), the drop-out rate is continuously decreasing at all levels of education including Primary, Upper Primary and Secondary," she said.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
    X