Hijab row judgement: Udupi Muslim girls say they will not go to college without hijab

Karnataka High Court’s ruling on Hijab ban fails to uphold principle of freedom to religious practices: Pak

Drumming up a phobia: Why has hijab become more important than education

SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC verdict after Holi vacation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: Supreme Court will hear the petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court Judgment, which upheld hijab ban only after the Holi vacations.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde mentioned the matter today, stating that there is urgency since the exams are upcoming and several girls are affected by the High Court order.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for some students, that urgent hearing was needed keeping in mind the upcoming examinations.

"The urgency is that there are many girls who have to appear in examinations," the senior lawyer told the bench which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

"Others also mentioned, let us see...we will list after the vacations. Give us time," the CJI said.

Some petitions have been filed against the full bench high court verdict on the case in which it was held that wearing hijab is not a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith under Article 25 of the constitution.

The high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:04 [IST]