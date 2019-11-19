  • search
    SC to hear petitions filed by ‘The Kashmir Times’ editor and Cong leader

    New Delhi, Nov 19: The Supreme Court has began hearing numbers of petitions filed by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anuradha Bhasin, the Kashmir Times Editor.

    The petitions were made after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories regarding the restriction on communication and other things.

    File photo of Supreme Court
    After the Modi government scrapped article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tried to visit the Valley many times but he was not allowed to enter the newly formed Union Territory.

    The Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin challenged the restrictions on working journalists post abrogation of Article 370 in the Valley.

    Earlier, in order to ensure the media to perform its duty in a safe and a comfortable environment in the Valley Bhasin had sought directions for restoration of all modes of communication, including mobile Internet and landline services.

    The petition also suggest that the editor also asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately ease all restrictions on freedom of movement of journalists and media personnel in Kashmir and across the Union Territory now.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
