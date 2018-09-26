SC rules, Aadhaar not compulsory for educational services including mid-day meal

New Delhi, Sep 26: The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court (SC) of India led by chief justice Dipak Mishra has clearly stated in the judgment ruled by the court that Aadhaar is not necessary for educational services including, school, colleges, UGC and even for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan of the government. A much of a hue and cry was made about linking Aadhaar data with school children for even mid-day meal with the argument that this will help negating corruption in the scheme.

The court has clearly ruled in its majority 3:2 verdict that Aadhaar must not be made compulsory for school admission and the school administration cannot make it mandatory. "There has been many instances where parents were not given admission forms of schools for people not having Aadhaar," said Vikas, one of the parents who had struggled to get his son admitted in any of the school in South Delhi.

The court has also ruled that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also cannot make it compulsory as demand of Aadhaar was in several layers not only Aadhar of students were asked but parents Aadhaar was also demanded by schools on the demands of CBSE. National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) also does not required Aadhar which was troubling many engineering aspirants.

But the biggest relief has been for the state government as some of them have been opposing making Aadhaar mandatory for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. However, enrollment can be insisted only with parent's consent. West Bengal government opposed the move and refused to link children of the state with Aadhaar.

Even controversy erupted that how mid-day meal will be distributed to children. It was being talked that funds will not be released unless they are linked with Aadhaar and data are provided. There are many other verticals like University Grant Commission where too there will not be any compulsion to link Aadhaar. So it will prove to be a big relief for children and parents.