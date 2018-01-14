SC row: Unprecedented incident, a black day for judiciary, says Delhi Bar Association

The Delhi Bar Association on Sunday called the Supreme Court judges' press conference against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Friday, "a black day for the judiciary.

Addressing press conference on the crisis that has gripped the apex court, the Delhi Bar Association said CJI Dipak Misra should have looked into the matter beforehand.

"This was a first of its kind incident and a black day for us. The Chief Justice of India should have looked into the matter beforehand. He should have called a meeting to handle things," the association said.

The Delhi Bar Association gave a time limit of 7-10 days to resolve the issue, failing which it would hold discussions with all the Bar Associations of India. "If the matter isn't resolved in 7-10 days, we will call all the Bar Associations of India, hold discussions with them and take to the streets, if it comes to that, in order to make people aware," it said.

Meanwhile, the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi passed a resolution that stated that Misra should have addressed the judges' concerns beforehand.

"The chief justice of India should have looked into the matter beforehand," members of the Delhi Bar Association told reporters. "He should have called a meeting to handle things. People of India have big faith in the sacred institution [the Supreme Court]. Judicial discipline should be maintained at any cost".

The coordination committee said they want the chief justice and all other judges of the Supreme Court "to put their house in order". "We believe this incident occurred in absence of any legal mechanism to resolve such issues".

OneIndia News