SC reserves order on Rafale review petitions

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 10: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on Rafale review petitions against its December 14, 2018 judgement upholding the 36 Rafale jets' deal.

AG KK Venugopal said, pricing of Rafale deal is covered under Article 10 of inter-government agreement&was not supposed to be discussed in public domain. It's question of national security and no other court in the world will examine a defence deal on these kinds of arguments.

Talk about Rajiv Gandhi, but explain Rafale first: Rahul Gandhi

The review petitions have been filed against the Court's December 2018 judgment, by which it dismissed petitions calling for an investigation into the Rafale deal.

The review petitions preferred by Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan and Sanjay Singh claim that the judgment is based on "errors apparent on the face of the record" and ought to be recalled.

The contempt petition filed by Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi will also be heard by Rafale Bench today.

The petitions are being heard by a Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph.