SC reserves order on pleas against Karnataka High Court's Hijab ban order

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on various petitions challenging Karnataka High Court order upholding the ban on Hijab in educational institutes.

A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia reserved its verdict in the matter.

Senior Advocates Dushyant Dave in a re-joinder submitted that the arguments of regarding involvement of Popular Front of India are wholly irrelevant and are made to cause prejudice.

No material has been shown on record regarding this, they argued.

'Losing patience': SC tells lawyers appearing for petitioners in Hijab row

On March 15, the high court had dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The state government had, by its order of February 5, 2022, banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges.

The petitioners Muslim girl students from various colleges in Karnataka - had approached the High Court after they were denied permission to attend classes on account of wearing hijab.