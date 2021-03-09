YouTube
    SC rejects plea challenging 8 phase Bengal polls

    New Delhi, Mar 08: The Supreme Court has rejected a petition challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct elections in West Bengal in 8 phases.

    The plea, filed by lawyer M L Sharma, sought the court's direction to the poll panel to stop it from conducting eight-phase elections in the state as it violates Article 14 (right to life) and Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

    On February 26, the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly elections to be held in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry.

    SC stays arrest warrant against BJP leader Bharati Ghosh till Bengal elections

    While the Trinamool Congress Party-led West Bengal will have elections over eight rounds from March 27-April 29, polling in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in one phase on April 6 and in Assam over three phases.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 11:56 [IST]
