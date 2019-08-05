SC orders shifting Unnao rape survivor to AIIMS from Lucknow hospital

New Delhi, Aug 05: The Supreme Court on Monday directed that the Unnao rape survivor be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The 19-year-old woman, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping when she was a teenager, was critically injured when the car she was travelling in was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on July 28.

The condition of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital, is "serious and stable", doctors said on Monday.

"The condition of the rape survivor is improving. She is following command and opened eyes and understanding things," a medical bulletin issued by the King Geroge's Medical University (KGMU) said.

"The process of removing the ventilator has started, but she has to be given medicines to maintain her blood pressure." The rape survivor's lawyer is breathing without a ventilator, but his condition is not improving and he is still in "deep coma", the KGMU said. The condition of both are "serious and stable", the hospital said.

The rape survivor and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district. Two of her relatives were killed in the incident.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into the car-truck collision, booked 10 people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail on charges of raping the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.