New parliament building will be a monumental work of skill, speed, scale: Govt official

Tractor march to Parliament during Winter Session not withdrawn yet: Farmer leaders

SC junks plea stating Central Vista project affecting recreational area

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea that said that the Central Vista project is affecting recreational area. The court observed that the Centre's reasons about the project are justified.

The matter was heard by Bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

The petition had challenged the change of land use of a part of the project from recreational to residential. The official residences of the Prime Minister and Vice President would come up on this plot.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will celebrate its 75th Independence Day.

The common Central Secretariat is to be built by 2024 under the project that covers a 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in the national capital.

The court was hearing a petition challenging the change in land use of plot number one from recreational area to residential.

The Bench had earlier asked the Centre to file a short affidavit on the issue.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner had said the authorities have not demonstrated any public interest as far as the change in land use from recreational to residential for the plot is concerned.

(With PTI inputs)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:24 [IST]