    SC junks plea seeking to remove COVID-19 phobia

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre to take effective measures to remove the phobia of COVID-19 from the minds of citizens, saying it is for the authorities to take appropriate measures for containing the pandemic.

    The court said the plea, which also sought a direction to the Centre to remove the COVID-19 pandemic warning on mobile phones, cannot be entertained.

    We are of the view that for the reliefs claimed by the petitioner-in-person, this petition cannot be entertained. It is for the authorities to take appropriate measures regarding the containment of pandemic, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy said.

    The proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in the hospitals etc in which appropriate orders have been passed.

    The writ petition is, accordingly, dismissed, the bench said in its order.

    The court was hearing a plea which had sought direction to the Centre to take measures against the alleged false bogey of corona pandemic being created by some interested persons and by the respondent in the minds of public at large .

    It had sought directions to the government to restore normal functioning of means of transport, including Railways, to the pre-lockdown period and also to take effective measures to remove the alleged phobia of pandemic from the minds of citizens of India.

    The plea has also said that the Centre should be directed to remove the COVID-19 pandemic warning on the phones/ mobile phone so as to make people to use the instrument to make calls at the required time and as per the necessity of the individual.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 8:53 [IST]
