SC issues notice on plea seeking insurance cover for mental health

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and the IRDAI on a plea seeking extension of financial cover for mental illness too. IRDAI is the regulatory body for the insurance sector.

The court sought replies on why insurance cover should be extended to those dealing with mental health issue. The matter has been posted for further hearting after two weeks.

The PIL also alleged that the insurance companies are not reimbursing the treatment cost of mental illness.

Recently the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has broadened the discussions on issues such as depression and mental health, anxiety at a time the entire world is battling COVID-19.