SC issues guidelines to prevent act of vandalism during protests

By
    New Delhi, Oct 1: The Supreme Court on Monday issued additional guidelines to deter acts of vandalism and hooliganism carried out in the name of public protests.

    The Apex Court passed the ruling while hearing a plea filed by Kodungallur Film Society, which had sought framing of guidelines in this regard.

    The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in this regard was filed at the time of release of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, when Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena, had launched nationwide protests and resorted to vandalism, alleging that the Ranveer Singh, Dipika Padukone-starrer showed queen Padmavati in bad light.

    The top court had observed that it will issue detailed guidelines for curbing such acts carried out by mobs in the name of protests.

    In the 2009 judgement, the top court had issued a slew of directions, and ordered that organisers of any protests shall be personally held accountable for the loss of private and public property in the protest.

    supreme court karni sena public interest litigation apex court

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 14:44 [IST]
