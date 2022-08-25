SC holds Ferozepur SSP Harman Hans responsible for PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Supreme Court has held Ferozepur SSP Harman Hans responsible for the security lapse that occurred when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Punjab during the assembly elections held earlier this year.

The court will send the report to the Centre and state for further action on the SSP. Following the security lapse the court had asked former SC judge, Justice Indu Malhotra to prepare a report.

The Justice Indu Malhotra committee said that the Hans failed to discharge his responsibility to maintain law and order or take any steps to deploy additional force to strengthen security on the PM's route in January, when the PM's convey was stuck on a flyover.

The committee also recommended an oversight committee for periodic review of the Blue Book.

On January 5, a security breach was reported during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab. The PM landed in Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, the MHA also said.

Around 30 kilometres away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM.

The PM's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready.

Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed, the MHA said. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport.