SC heard the most number of cases through video conferencing during COVID: PM Modi

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 06: It makes us proud that our Supreme Court has heard the most number of cases through video conferencing in the world during the time of COVID pandemic, said PM Modi on Saturday while addressing the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat, through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister said, our High Courts and District Courts have also carried out a large number of e-proceedings during COVID.

Our judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively to strengthen it further, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while adding that the judiciary has always performed its duty, be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when a situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritised, said PM Modi.

"I want to congratulate Gujarat High Court for always working towards securing truth and justice in the country. In the past years, Gujarat HC and the Bar have carved a distinctive identity with their legal understanding, scholarship and intellectualism," he added.

"Rule of law in Indian society has been the basis of civilization for centuries. Our ancient texts say the root of good governance lies in providing justice. Bar and judiciary should work towards building the world-class Judicious System in the country," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also released a commemorative postage stamp on the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat.