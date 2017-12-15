SC extends Aadhaar linking to all services, schemes to March 31

The Supreme Court has extended the deadline to link Aadhaar with all services to March 31 2018. The court passed this interim order while agreeing to the submissions made by the Centre in which it had said that the new deadline would be March 31.

As a result of this order, the deadline to link Aadhaar with welfare schemes, bank accounts and mobile will be extended to March 31.

On Thursday the Centre had sought an interim order from the SC to extend the deadline for mobile linking to March 31 as well. The court agreed to the submission and passed the same in its interim order. The court however said that to open new bank accounts, Aadhaar would be mandatory.

The Bench while reading out the interim order also quoted the Right to Privacy verdict of the Supreme Court to underline that the resolution of the case should be at the earliest. The matter will be take up next in January.

The five judge Bench is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

On Wednesday, the government had issued a Gazette notification amending rules under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 (PMLA) by replacing the requirement of submitting "the Aadhaar number and Permanent Account Number by December 31, 2017" with a provision saying "submit the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form No. 60, by such date as may be notified by the Central Government".

OneIndia News