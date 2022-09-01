SC closes all proceedings arising out of 2002 riots in Gujarat

SC stays proceedings for offence of cheating, criminal breach of trust against actor Ameesha Patel

SC asks MHA to seek reports from states on plea alleging attacks on Christians

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 01: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to obtain verification reports from Bihar, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on the steps taken on alleged attacks on Christian institutions and priests.

The apex court gave two months for the complete process that includes the registration of FIRs and arrests, the state of the investigation, and charge sheets that were filed.

"Chief Secretaries of these States should ensure to give information regarding registration of FIRs, the status of the investigation, arrests made, and charge sheets filed," the apex court said.

SC adjourns hearing in PILs filed by Ram Jethmalani to recover black money

In June, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves had mentioned before a vacation bench that atleast 45 to 50 violent attacks on an average take place against Christian institutions and priests across the country every month.

In 2018, the apex court had come out with a slew of guidelines for the Centre and the states. These included fast-tracked trials, victim compensation, deterrent punishment and disciplinary action against lax law-enforcing officials.

The court had said offences such as hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud.