YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SC agrees to hear pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation after Dussehra break

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider listing after Dussehra break the pleas challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

    "We will certainly list the matter," said a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana.

    SC agrees to hear pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation after Dussehra break

    Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which splits J-K into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- were referred to a Constitution Bench headed by Justice N V Ramana in 2019 by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

    EWS row: Reservation has social, financial connotations, meant for oppressed, says SCEWS row: Reservation has social, financial connotations, meant for oppressed, says SC

    On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led Central government announced its decision to revoke the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and divided the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

    The Constitution Bench had on March 2, 2020 ruled that there was no need to refer the matter of challenging Presidential Orders issued under Article 370 to a larger Bench. After March 2, 2020, the petitions will no longer be listed.

    Comments

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court article 370 special status jammu and kashmir union territories

    Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X