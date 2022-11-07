CJI U U Lalit’s last day in Supreme Court to be live-streamed

SC acquits three death row convicts in 2012 Chhawla rape case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 07: The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three men who were awarded the death penalty by a Delhi court after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawla area in 2012.

The victim's body mutilated body was found in a field with multiple injuries due to assault with objects ranging from car tools to earthen pots.

A Delhi court in February 2014 had convicted three men for raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2012 and had awarded them the death penalty. The capital punishment was confirmed by the Delhi High Court on August 26 2014, saying they were 'predators' moving on the streets and 'were looking for prey'.

Three men-- Ravi Kumar, Rahul and Vinod were convicted under various charges dealing with kidnapping, rape and murder.

The three convicts had challenged the Delhi High Court order in the Supreme Court.

Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 12:54 [IST]