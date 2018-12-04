  • search

SBI SO fresh Recruitment 2019: Apply online on sbi.co.in before Dec 15

By
    SBI SO fresh Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of Special Cadre Officer. The last date for submission of application form was December 6, 2018. But, the deadline has been extended till Dec 16.

    State Bank of India
    State Bank of India

    There are 38 posts of Vice President, Assistant Vice President, Manager, Senior Manager, Faculty and Marketing Executive open for recruitment. These positions are purely on contractual basis. 

    The candidates should go through the official notification to make sure that they have all the requisite qualification and experience for these jobs.

    Also Read: Important changes in SBI's services: All you need to know

    SBI SO fresh Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:


    Assistant Vice President (Sector Specialist): 74 posts
    Vice President (Sector Specialist): 3 posts
    Vice President (Structuring & Syndication): 2 posts
    Manager (Sector Specialist): 11 posts
    Manager (Structuring & Syndication): 4 posts
    Senior Manager (Marcom): 1 post
    Senior Manager (Corporate Communications): 1 post
    Vice President (Media Strategy & Operations): 1 post
    Vice President (Digital Marketing): 1 post
    Senior Manager (Marcom): 1 post
    Senior Manager (Corporate Communications): 1 post
    Senior Manager (Events & Sponsorships): 1 post
    Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (Executive Education): 3 posts
    Faculty, SBICB, Hyderabad (Marketing): 1 post

    How to Apply:
    The candidates may apply online through bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers from November 22, 2018 to December 15, 2018.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 12:02 [IST]
