    SBI issues list of numbers its customers should avoid picking up

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 22: The Reserve Bank of India said that India had recorded a total of 4,071 fraud cases between April and September 2021 relating to the banking sector.

    Phishing links and calls are on the rise and keeping this in mind, the State Bank of India (SBI) has released a list of numbers its customers should avoid picking up.

    SBI issues list of numbers its customers should avoid picking up

    The SBI has also warned its customers not to click on any phishing links for KYC updates, "Do not engage with these numbers and don't click on phishing links for KYC updates as they aren't associated with SBI," the bank said on Twitter

    "SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update, the bank also said. Requesting all SBI customers not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link", SBI also said in a tweet

    "If a customer receives a phishing email, then he/she can report such matters to the bank at report.phishing@sbi.co.in," SBI also said

    The SBI issues warnings on a regular basis to its customers on the do's and dont's to avoid being scammed.

    Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 9:14 [IST]
    X