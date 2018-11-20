SBI customer? You may lose internet banking service if you don't do this before Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov 20: State Bank of India (SBI) customers might lose their access to the internet or mobile banking facility if they do not have their mobile numbers registered with their respective bank accounts by 30 November.

The deadline to get mobile phones registered is 30 November. The bank will suspend the facility with immediate effect from December 1.

"Please register your mobile number by November 30, 2018, failing which your internet banking access may be deactivated/blocked with effect from December 1, 2018," the SBI has stated on its website.

Also Read | SBI cuts daily ATM cash withdrawal limit to Rs 20,000

The order has been issued after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued guidelines making it compulsory for commercial banks to ask their customers to mandatorily register for SMS alerts for electronic banking transactions.

One can register their mobile number by visiting the branch or through an ATM.

Here is how customers can register their mobile number with the bank:

Swipe your card and select Registration option Enter PIN number Choose mobile number registration option Following the registration, a reference number will be sent to your phone via SMS.