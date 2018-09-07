SBI Clerk Result 2018 delayed, expected dates

New Delhi, Sep 6: The SBI Clerk Result 2018 has been delayed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results were expected to be released on Thursday, but now officials say that the final date is yet to be fixed.There are efforts on to release the results in September itself.

Once the results are announced, the link for Mains Result 2018 would be activated on the page.

Candidates can check their results by clicking on the activated link. Please note, the results have not been declared as yet and neither have the dates being confirmed. The information provided is based solely on the reports received. Confirmation of the declaration of the results would be shared, as and when received.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 would be released by the bank soon after the release of SBI PO Result 2018. The SBI PO Mains Result 2018 were declared last week. The results once declared will be available on SBI.co.in/careers.