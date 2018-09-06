  • search

SBI Clerk Result 2018 date: Expected today on this website

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 6: The SBI Clerk Result 2018 is expected to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Once the results are announced, the link for Mains Result 2018 would be activated on the page.

    SBI Clerk Result 2018 date: Expected today on this website

    Candidates can check their results by clicking on the activated link. Please note, the results have not been declared as yet and neither have the dates being confirmed. The information provided is based solely on the reports received. Confirmation of the declaration of the results would be shared, as and when received.

    SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 would be released by the bank soon after the release of SBI PO Result 2018. The SBI PO Mains Result 2018 were declared last week. The results once declared will be available on SBI.co.in/careers.

    Read more about:

    sbi results

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue