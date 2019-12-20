  • search
Trending Jharkhand Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saved Indian economy that was heading towards disaster: PM Modi at ASSOCHAM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the central government has "saved" the Indian economy that was heading towards a disaster five-six years ago.

    "Five-six years back our economy was heading towards disaster. Our government has not only stabilised it, but also made efforts to bring discipline to it. We have paid attention to fulfilling the decades old demands of the industry," PM Modi said at a function to mark 100 years of ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) in New Delhi.

    Saved Indian economy that was heading towards disaster: PM Modi at ASSOCHAM
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    "Indian economy has faced slowdown in past, the country will emerge out of the current slump much stronger," he said.

    PM Modi said that India has grown strongly in the last five years and is now eyeing to become a USD 5 trillion economy.

    "Over the past five years, India has grown so strong that it now aspires to become a $5 trillion economy and is confident of achieving the milestone," added PM Modi.

    "Today India is amongst the top 10 nations who have risen best in ease of doing business. Our ranking when I took over was at 142 (in 190 nations) and within 3 years we have stepped up to 63rd rank," he added.

    "Six banks are now out of PCA (prompt corrective action). We have also accelerated the process of bank mergers. Today banks are spreading their network across the country and are striving towards making a global mark for themselves," he further said.

    PM Modi's comment comes at a time when India's GDP growth rate has been declining for six consecutive quarters. The gross domestic product (GDP) was projected to grow at 4.7%, down from 5.0% in the previous three months and 7% for the corresponding period of 2018.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi indian economy gdp growth

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue