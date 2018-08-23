  • search

Satyapal Malik set to take oath as J&K's Governor today

    Srinagar, Aug 22: Satya Pal Malik, who arrived in Srinagar today (August 22), is set to take oath as Jammu and Kashmir's 13th Governor on Thursday.

    Malik would take over from N N Vohra, at a time when there is no government in place and the Army is on a mission to restore peace in the Valley.

    The government on Tuesday (August 21) announced that BJP leader Satyapal Malik, who is the current Governor of Bihar, would be the next Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Malik will be the first career politician to be appointed as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir in 51 years after Karan Singh, whose term ended in 1967.

    Karan Singh was the last Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with a political background. He served from 1965 to 1967. The appointment of Malik, who will head the administration in the border state, also comes against the backdrop of the changing political scenario amid speculation of the possibility of some disgruntled MLAs in the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP joining hands with the BJP.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 1:37 [IST]
