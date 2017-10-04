Satya Pal Malik sworn in as Bihar Governor

Patna, October 4: Senior BJP leader Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday sworn in as the Governor of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna. West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi had been holding the additional charge of Bihar during the interim period.

The post had fallen vacant after Ram Nath Kovind was nominated as BJP's presidential candidate.

Malik was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Justice Rajendra Menon, in presence of a host of dignitaries including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state legislative assembly Speaker Vijay Chaudhary and legislative council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh.

Satya Pal Malik is from Baghpat district in western Uttar Pradesh

Malik is a law graduate and he began his political career in the 1970s as a member of the UP state legislative Assembly

He got elected from Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency on a Janata Dal ticket in 1989

He also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha for two terms

