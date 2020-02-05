  • search
    Satisfied but will be happy only when convicts are hanged, says Nirbhaya's mother

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Wednesday said she will be happy only on the day when convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case are hanged, shortly after the Delhi High Court gave a week's time to the four for exhaustion of all legal remedies.

    Satisfied but will be happy only when convicts are hanged, says Nirbhaya's mother

    "I am satisfied but I will be happy only on the day when the convicts will be hanged. The court has given them a week's time, we will wait till then. This was the government's appeal and the government will think over it how early could they be hanged," she said.

    Complete legal remedies in 7 days: Delhi HC tells Nirbhaya convicts

    A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16 and 17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by six men before being thrown out on the road.

    On Wednesday, the high court said all the four convicts have to be executed together, not separately, and dismissed the Centre's plea against the trial court's order staying the execution of their death sentence. It also faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrant after the rejection of appeals of the accused by the Supreme Court in 2017.

    Justice Suresh Kumar Kait directed the convicts to exhaust within seven days all the remedies available to them after which the authorities should act as per law. The high court, however, said, "It cannot be disputed that the convicts have frustrated the process by using delaying tactics."

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 17:03 [IST]
