Saradha scam: Look-out notice issued against former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar

Following his removal as ADG CID of Bengal by the Election Commission after violence broke out during BJP chief Amit Shah's rally in the state, Kumar is now an officer of the ministry of home affairs in Delhi.
Earlier on Friday, Kumar failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court which declined to entertain his petition seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore scam.
Kumar has been accused of destroying crucial evidence in the case. It was on this ground that the CBI urged the top court to modify its February order and let it arrest Kumar. Subsequently, the court passed the May 17 order.
