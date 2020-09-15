Sandalwood drug case: CCB sleuths conduct search at Aditya Alva's house

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 15: The Central Crime Branch police, who have filed an FIR naming 12 people, including actress Ragini Dwivedi, in the Sandalwood drug racket case, conducted a search on the event venue and house of Aditya Alva called 'House of Life' located on MM Reddy Road, Mariyannapalya in Hebbal.

Aditya, son of former minister Late Jeevaral Alva and also the brother-in--law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is accused number 6, in a Sandalwood linked drug peddling case registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act at Cottonpet police station.

Alva, who is an accused in the case, is at large ever since the CCB sleuths launched a crackdown against the drug haul in the state capital, targeting those who arrange rave parties.

Cases have been registered against 15 people so far in this connection and nine arrested, police sources said.

In a statement, the CCB said, "search warrant obtained and searches being conducted at Aditya Alva's house near Hebbal called 'House of Life'."

The police team stormed into his grand house with a swimming pool right next to the scenic and magnificent Hebbal lake and searched the premises.

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

The bungalow is spread over four acres and is allegedly used by Alva to organise parties. Those arrested in the case, include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul and an RTO clerk B K Ravishankar.

The CCB took up the matter after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people including a woman with a huge cache of synthetic drugs, who were allegedly supplying them to the Kannada film actors and actresses.

The drug menace in the Kannada film industry came to light for the first time when the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a house on the city outskirts and arrested three persons including a woman Anikha.

They revealed that they were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry.