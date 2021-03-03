Saina Nehwal biopic starring Parineeti Chopra to release in March

Pity that athletes feel they have to lobby for awards: Omar Abdullah

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 03: Actor Parineeti Chopra's next film, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, the makers announced Tuesday.

Titled "Saina", the film has been directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed acclaimed movies such as "Stanley Ka Dabba" and "Hawa Hawaai".

T-Series, headed by Bhushan Kumar, has produced "Saina".

People tend to cast actors in roles they've done before: Parineeti

"Presenting the inspiring story of one of India's greatest athletes, #Saina. In cinemas on 26th March," the tweet on T-Series official Twitter page read.

Chopra, whose "The Girl on The Train" released last week on Netflix, shot for "Saina" in 2019.

"Saina" was earlier supposed to be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, who exited the project due to scheduling issues.

This will be Chopra's second theatrical release for March, after Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". Also starring Arjun Kapoor, the film is scheduled to open on March 19.