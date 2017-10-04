Sadhvis seek life imprisonment for Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Two sadhvis, who were raped by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2002, have moved Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking life imprisonment for Ram Rahim Singh. He has has been sentenced to 20-year-jail in two rape cases.

This comes days after Ram Rahim had moved high court challenging the verdict of the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the two rape cases.

A special CBI court had on August 28 sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in prison - 10 years each for two rape cases that will run consecutively and not concurrently.

The sentencing hearing was held in Sunaria jail, Rohtak. A special court was set up in the jail premises to prevent a repeat of the violence which was witnessed following the announcement of the conviction of the Dera head.

OneIndia News