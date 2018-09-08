‘Sadaiv Atal’ theme of national executive; Shah asks workers to take vow for victory

New Delhi, Sep 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started its national executive in New Delhi with 'Sadaiv Atal'(Always Atal) theme and the entire meeting will be Atal Bihari Vajpayee centric with lots of banner, posters, hoarding, display boards and many other such things featuring him in and around the venue.

Sources said that in the meeting of the office bearers of the BJP party president Amit Shah claimed to win majority in the Lok Sabha elections once again that to with an improved performance. Sources said that Amit Shah also told office bearer of the party that the BJP would secure majority in all the four states where elections are due and also win 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP president said that take vow of victory as no one can defeat the commitment of the party worker.

Sources informed that Shah said that the BJP has the most hard working and committed worker and they have the responsibility of taking policies and programme of the government to the people. The party president also talked about Telengana election that party will go in with full strength. The subsequent meeting and speeches will also talk about social justice and harmony in view of the SC/ST At. To give a positive message to Dalit community the national executive of the BJP is being organized at Ambedkar International Centre.