  • search

‘Sadaiv Atal’ theme of national executive; Shah asks workers to take vow for victory

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started its national executive in New Delhi with 'Sadaiv Atal'(Always Atal) theme and the entire meeting will be Atal Bihari Vajpayee centric with lots of banner, posters, hoarding, display boards and many other such things featuring him in and around the venue.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    Sources said that in the meeting of the office bearers of the BJP party president Amit Shah claimed to win majority in the Lok Sabha elections once again that to with an improved performance. Sources said that Amit Shah also told office bearer of the party that the BJP would secure majority in all the four states where elections are due and also win 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP president said that take vow of victory as no one can defeat the commitment of the party worker.

    Also Read | BJP executive meet: We will come with an absolute majority, says Amit Shah

    Sources informed that Shah said that the BJP has the most hard working and committed worker and they have the responsibility of taking policies and programme of the government to the people. The party president also talked about Telengana election that party will go in with full strength. The subsequent meeting and speeches will also talk about social justice and harmony in view of the SC/ST At. To give a positive message to Dalit community the national executive of the BJP is being organized at Ambedkar International Centre.

    Read more about:

    amit shah atal bihari vajpayee bjp workers bjp

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue