SAD alleges nexus between Congress and ISI

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday not only accused the ISI of being behind the attack on Manjeet Singh GK outside a Gurdwara in California, US, but also alleged that there was a nexus between the Congress and Pakistan's intelligence agency.

    President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK was attacked in California allegedly by pro-Khalistan individuals, during which one of his associates was injured.

    SAD leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal
    SAD leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

    "Heads of 'Sikhs for Justice' who are direct beneficiaries of ISI and work on their orders, and are supported by those who are in direct touch with the likes of Jagdish Tytler, Jasbeer Singh Lobana and his son,were seen attacking him," Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Badal told ANI on Sunday (August 26).

    "Jasbeer Singh Lobana is the same gentleman who spent 3 months in jail for trying to intimidate an eye-witness in 1984 massacre case against Jagdish Tytler. Nexus between Congress party,'Sikhs for Justice' and ISI is very clear. We demand adequate security for Manjeet GK," she added.

    Manjit Singh, who had traveled to California following a visit to New York, said the purpose of his visit was to hold discussions among the Sikh community about the 550th birthday anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, to be commemorated next year. This is the second attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader. He was earlier attacked in New York.

    Singh was visiting the main Gurudwara in Yuba City, California on Saturday when, he said, a group of 30-35 people supporting the 'Khalistan 2020 referendum' attacked him.

    Harsimrat Badal also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the Congress party was not involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

    "Rahul Gandhi said in UK that Congress had no role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and within a few hours our president Manjeet Singh GK was attacked. You will find a connect between the attackers and Rahul Gandhi," Badal said.

    Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to the UK, had told an audience of UK-based parliamentarians and local leaders in London on Friday that the incident was a "very painful tragedy", but disagreed with the view that the Congress was involved. 

