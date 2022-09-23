“Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas”, a book on PM Modi's vision for 'New India' launched

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 23: The book, "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas", a collection of selected speeches of Prime Minister was launched by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The book focuses on 86 speeches of the Prime Minister from May 2019 to May 2020 on various subjects. Divided into ten thematic areas, these speeches reflect the PM's vision for 'New India'.

Speaking on the occasion the former Vice President said that "the book is a significant contribution to widen the understand of the challenges being faced by the nation and the concerted efforts being made to overcome them. The current government he said is working under the broader philosophy of 'Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhawantu'."

He further said that good schemes have been launched earlier also he said, but only the current Prime Minister, leading from the front, is ensuring all programmes adhere to set timelines and targets, he is hands on and ensures continuous monitoring and eventual delivery. With his gift of enormous communication skills, Naidu said, PM Modi can connect with all the people of the country alike.

Naidu recalled the time the vision of opening crores of bank accounts appeared unattainable, but under the able leadership of PM Modi, the target was achieved very quickly.

Counting Direct Benefit Transfer as the biggest achievement of the Government, Naidu said it freed people from the shackles of middlemen, ensuring endpoint delivery of welfare measures. When previously schemes were identified either as Government or political, PM Modi understood that realisation of a goal depended hugely on the involvement of people. Swachha Bharat Abhiyan was thus envisioned by the Prime Minister as a Jan Andolan (people's movement).

Naidu summed up commenting that "for long people have said that India does not speak from a position of strength and stature. With the advent of PM Modi, India is now a force to reckon with and India's voice is heard by all."

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan hailed PM Modi and said he will be remembered as the emancipator of Muslim women.

Arif said that a common thread runs through the book and that is the Prime Minister's concern for marginalised section and women empowerment. He highlighted that the twin issues of availability of toilets and water connectivity had needed urgent Government intervention for very long but had been lagging even as many Governments came and went. It was the only the current Government that took up this mission on war footing from the beginning.

Speaking on triple talaq, he said that getting rid of this evil, which had been thriving for centuries, is no small achievement. Frustrating as it was, married Muslim women lived under constant threat of divorce.

Recalling an anecdote when the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had counted as his biggest failure, his inability to give Muslim women the same rights as Hindu women, Mohammed said that the effect of this historic decision will be felt many years later when political and sociological thinkers analyse this decision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered as the emancipator of Muslim women. He credited the Prime Minister for braving all odds and opposition and yet delivering on this promise.

He further added that before PM Modi, development of the country was only the responsibility of the Government and its bureaucracy. However, PM Modi has ensured that development of the country becomes a programme of Jan Bhagidari, where people of the country become equal stakeholders in the process and the results, and this has realized the concept of true democracy.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaking about the book remarked that the book has compiled 86 speeches of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 10 chapters and elucidates his deep understanding of complex societal issues and his clear vision. The compilation, he said, is going to be very useful for future historians.

He further said that in these speeches, one can find his thoughts and his leadership on complicated national issues, which resulted in actions due to which India stands as the fifth largest economy in the world. It is these actions along with his passion to serve and ensure last mile delivery, bereft of middlemen, that have caused people to have unwavering faith in him.

Crediting Narendra Modi for his uncanny ability to connect with people from all walks of life, Shri Thakur said that from students to women, from farmers to soldiers on the borders, from sportspersons to businessmen, anyone who listens to the Prime Minister can identify with his speeches and various international surveys have called PM Modi the most favorite Prime Minister in the world. Powerful world leaders have delved in detail on what it means to be Narendra Modi.

This book contains his speeches on foreign relations, his thoughts on the economy and his consideration to restoration of our cultural heritage such at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath Dham, Ayodhya, Deoghar etc.

The book, he said, will inform the reader on his ideas on India's environment and the steps taken to create a green India, achievements of various Ministries, mainstreaming of fitness, Yoga and sports, achievements of the Government in the field of science and technology, agriculture and agro-businesses, employment, from Gramoday to Rashtroday, India's journey to becoming self-reliant.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 17:38 [IST]