Sabarimala temple set to open for devotees from July 17-21: Check rules

New Delhi, July 10: The Sabarimala temple is all set to open for its monthly puja from 17 to 21 July amid Covid-appropriate norms being followed on Saturday. A maximum of 5,000 people will be allowed through virtual queue system for darshan of 'Masapooja'.

"Those who are yet to receive the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine will have to submit a negative RT-PCR test certificate conducted within 72 hours of the visit to the temple, the Chief Minister said.

Rules for visiting the temple include:

Devotees who are vaccinated against the coronavirus are allowed to visit the temple.

Devotees should produce a complete Covid vaccination certificate.

Devotees with negative RT PCR reports, issued within 48 hours, will be allowed to visit.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 5,000 devotees would be permitted to offer prayers at the shrine per day during the Makaravilakku season.

The Sabarimala Temple, considered the abode of Lord Ayyappa, is located in the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the Western Ghat mountain ranges of Pathanamthitta District, Kerala.

The Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala sees millions of pilgrims swarm to its doorsteps on the eve of Makara Vilakku Day. It is the holy Hindu day when Lord Rama and his brother Lakshmana met Sabari, a tribal Goddess. Devotees believe that on that day Lord Dharmasastha stops his Tapasya to bless all the devotees visiting the temple.

They have a specific colour code for the pilgrimage which they follow. They have to wear black or blue dress. They can also be seen smearing Sandal paste and Vibhuti on their forehead while undertaking the pilgrimage.

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 22:54 [IST]