Sabarimala issue pending in Supreme Court, nothing to be debated now: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Sabarimala temple in Kerala to open for monthly rituals from July 16; Conditions apply for devotees

Sabarimala temple reopens for devotees from today: Mandatory to carry negative RT-PCR report

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Thiruvananthapuram, July 17: Sabarimala temple in Kerala reopened for devotees from Saturday (July 17). The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has announced that the temple will remain open for a period of five days, ie from July 17 to July 21 to conduct the monthly rituals.

According to the revised guidelines, people wishing to visit the Sabarimala temple will have to provide a complete COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report issued within 48 hours.

Sabarimala temple in Kerala to open for monthly rituals from July 16; Conditions apply for devotees

A maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple of Lord Ayyappa through the online booking system.

Earlier, the state government had asked the administration of major temples in the state to remain closed for the public due to coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Kerala registered 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 31,30,833.