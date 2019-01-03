Kerala Bandh LIVE: State on edge after 2 women enter Sabarimala, Over 60 buses attacked

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3: Violent protests reported across Kerala as a shutdown began on Thursday, day after two women under the age of 50 managed to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Hindutva outfits under the umbrella Sabarimala Action Council have called for a statewide shutdown on Thursday. This is the the seventh shutdown called by right-wing groups in just three months over the Sabarimala issue.

Also Read Two women make history, enter Sabarimala: A timeline of events

Two women of menstruating age group, cloaked in black veils, created history on Wednesday as they stepped into the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa, breaking a centuries-old tradition defying dire threats from the Hindu right.

Also Read Kerala Bandh: KSRTC buses stay off roads, University exams postponed

Stay tuned for Sabarimala updates

Kerala: Ambulances being used to help stranded passengers at Thiruvananthapuram Central as bus services are affected in the area due to the hartal called by various organisations over #SabarimalaTemple women entry. pic.twitter.com/tURDZgevh5 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019 Ambulances being used to help stranded passengers at Thiruvananthapuram. Homes of five CPM party leaders in Kerala have been attacked and ransacked. Jet Airways issues a notice to warn its passengers of possible transportation issues in face of the ongoing protests in Kerala. "We will carry on with our agitation in a peaceful manner and abide by the law of the land," says BJP Kerala president PS Sreedharan Pillai on protests. Two CPM workers from Pandalam, allegedly involved in the death of BJP worker Chandran Unnithan, have been taken into police custody today. Security has been deployed in Pathanamthitta in the view of hartal called by Hindu outfits. Police has beefed up security in Kerala and state police chief Loknath Behera has warned protesters of severe action in case of violence and obstruction of traffic. United Democratic Front will observe ‘black day’ in the state today as two women under 50 years of age entered the Sabarimala temple Wednesday. Here are visuals from Thiruvananthapuram. 57 buses have been destroyed. Many CPM and BJP offices attacked. Widespread violence reported from many areas of the state. A native of Pandalam Chandran Unnithan (55) died in stone pelting. BJP said CPM workers were behind the attack. An activist of Sabarimala Karma Samiti who was injured during stone pelting succumbed to his injuries in the early hours on Thursday, said police. Shutdown has begun in Kerala. Security has been beefed up after intelligence report of violence.