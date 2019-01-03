Kerala Bandh LIVE: State on edge after 2 women enter Sabarimala, Over 60 buses attacked

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3: Violent protests reported across Kerala as a shutdown began on Thursday, day after two women under the age of 50 managed to enter the Sabarimala temple.
Hindutva outfits under the umbrella Sabarimala Action Council have called for a statewide shutdown on Thursday. This is the the seventh shutdown called by right-wing groups in just three months over the Sabarimala issue.
Two women of menstruating age group, cloaked in black veils, created history on Wednesday as they stepped into the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa, breaking a centuries-old tradition defying dire threats from the Hindu right.
Kerala: Ambulances being used to help stranded passengers at Thiruvananthapuram Central as bus services are affected in the area due to the hartal called by various organisations over #SabarimalaTemple women entry. pic.twitter.com/tURDZgevh5
