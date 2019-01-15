  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sabarimala order review: Hearing in SC to be delayed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The hearing of the review petition with regard to the Sabarimala verdict will be further delayed. A Constitution Bench had been set up to hear the review petitions and the matter was to come up on January 22.

    However, since Justice Indu Malhotra is on medical leave, the hearing will not take place on January 22.

    Sabarimala order review: Hearing in SC to be delayed

    There are at least 19 review petitions pending in connection with this case. The Bench while agreeing to hear the review petitions in open court made it clear that the earlier order that had lifted the ban would remain in force.

    Also Read | Woman who entered Sabarimala attacked by relatives, hospitalised

    On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

    A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, had said, "the notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded."

    "It is a judgment welcomed by hypocrites who were aspiring for media headlines. On the merits of the case, as well, the said judgment is absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse," the petition had also said.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala constitution bench sabarimala row kerala supreme court

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 11:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue