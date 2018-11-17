Sabarimala Karma Samithi calls for statewide hartal, BJP supports bandh call

Trivandrum, Nov 17: Sabarimala Karma Samithi called for the statewide shutdown from 6 am-6 pm on Saturday in protest the against arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi state President KP Sasikala at Marakkoottam, a few kilometres away from Sannidanam.

Sasikala was arrested Friday night while she was going to Sannidhanam. She was arrested after she protested when police didn't allow her to travel at night.

Sasikala was brought to the Ranni police station. Sabarimala Karma Samithi activists are staging a protest in front the of the station.

Also, BJP extended support to the 12-hour strike by Hindu organisations in Kerala.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) halted its bus services in the state following the bandh call.

On Friday, activist Trupti Desai had to spend an entire day at Kochi airport after she was surrounded by protesters determined to stop her from going to Sabarimala.