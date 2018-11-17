  • search

Sabarimala Karma Samithi calls for statewide hartal, BJP supports bandh call

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Trivandrum, Nov 17: Sabarimala Karma Samithi called for the statewide shutdown from 6 am-6 pm on Saturday in protest the against arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi state President KP Sasikala at Marakkoottam, a few kilometres away from Sannidanam.

    Kerala Police stand guard at Sabarimala. PTI file photo
    Kerala Police stand guard at Sabarimala. PTI file photo

    Sasikala was arrested Friday night while she was going to Sannidhanam. She was arrested after she protested when police didn't allow her to travel at night.

    Sasikala was brought to the Ranni police station. Sabarimala Karma Samithi activists are staging a protest in front the of the station.

    Also read: Sabarimala row: Trupti Desai heads back home after protesters block her

    Also, BJP extended support to the  12-hour strike by Hindu organisations in Kerala.

    The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) halted its bus services in the state following the bandh call.

    On Friday, activist Trupti Desai had to spend an entire day at Kochi airport after she was surrounded by protesters determined to stop her from going to Sabarimala.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala sabarimala temple case kerala bjp

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue