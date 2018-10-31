  • search

Sabarimala: To ensure hassle-free visit, Kerala to implement Digitised Crowd Management System

    Thiruvananthpuram, Oct 31: In an attempt to ensure that devotees can visit the Sabarimala temple hassle-free, especially after the crisis following the Supreme Court's verdict on it, the Kerala police Police on Tuesday announced the implementation of a Digitised Crowd Management System (DCMS) starting this year.

    The system will allow devotees to choose their preferred date and time to visit the temple.

    Devotees can also fix darshan timings and book bus tickets from Nilakkal to Pamba. The booking will be valid for 48 hours.

    The Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests recently over the Supreme Court's decision to quash restrictions on the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the holy shrine.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 13:53 [IST]
